Above average temps, light winds, and dry conditions dominate forecast

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Other than breezy winds, Sunday saw milder conditions with above average temperatures mainly in the 50s for the region. It is still a bit chillier for Northern/Northeastern locations who saw high temperatures in the 40s too.

Tonight, expect low temperatures in the 20s and 30s with mostly cloudy skies. While it was breezy at times earlier today, expect the winds to cool down this evening, making way for winds on the lighter side around 5 to 10 mph tonight. Gusts could reach up to 20/30 mph for locations around the Rocky Mountain Front though by Monday morning, all locations will see the lighter winds.

Most of Monday through Monday night will remain dry with breezy winds over the plains in the late morning through early evening timeframe. Above-average temperatures continue, with high temperatures expected in the 50s for most of North Central and Central MT, with the warmest temperatures expected in SW MT. Expect mostly cloudy skies to start that will eventually clear.

By Tuesday, the leading edge of Pacific moisture associated a large upper-level trough in the Gulf of Alaska moves onshore across the Pacific Northwest, nosing into the Northern Rockies by the afternoon. A mix of rain and snow develops as a result, mostly for areas along the Continental Divide Tuesday into Wednesday. Gusty winds make a return likely on Wednesday as cooler air moves in for Thursday.

Cooler air moves in behind this system for Thursday. Instability develops by Thursday afternoon, bringing scattered snow showers across the region, though coverage looks uncertain given the upper-level ridging that will begin building in across the west late Thursday afternoon. Upper-level ridging builds in and remains in place Friday through the weekend, which looks to result in a warming trend. Dry conditions are also expected over this timeframe.

