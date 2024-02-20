Above average temperatures and periods of breezy/gusty winds this week

There are going to be some isolated rain/freezing rain/snow showers around tonight and tomorrow, generally in the mountains and along the Hi-Line, as a couple weak disturbances pass through our area. Most locations are going to remain dry though. This precipitation may also create some slick spots on the roads, so please be careful if traveling. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow and there will be some patchy areas of fog around tonight and tomorrow as well.

Lows tonight are going to be in the teens and 20s in most locations. It is then going to be mild tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 40s and upper 30s in most locations. The wind is also going to increase tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front and in portions of the plains. We are then going to have gusty winds around tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy tomorrow in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. It is also going to be mild and a little breezy on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Thursday and Friday, and partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are expected on Saturday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Sunday with a slight chance of PM rain/snow showers as a storm system begins to approach our area.

We are also going to have above average temperatures on these four days as highs are going to be in the 40s and upper 30s on Thursday and Friday, and highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s this weekend. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Gusty winds are then expected along the Rocky Mountain Front and in portions of the plains on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.

We are then going to have a chance to see some snow and rain on Monday as a storm system begins to impact our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday. The temperatures are also going to start to cool back down on Monday as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.