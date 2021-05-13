A Few Rain Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms Around Tonight and Tomorrow

There are going to be a few scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around tonight, generally before midnight, as a disturbance works its way through our area. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the low to mid 40s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms, generally during the afternoon and evening, as another disturbance works its way through our area. The temperatures tomorrow are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s.

On Saturday, yet another disturbance is going to pass through our area, but this disturbance is going to have less moisture associated with it, so there are only going to be isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, which means that a lot of locations are going to remain dry. These isolated showers/storms on Saturday are also generally going to be around during the afternoon and evening. We are also going to have more sunshine around on Saturday as mostly sunny skies are expected, and it is going to be warmer on Saturday as well as highs are going to be in the low to mid 70s.

Mostly sunny to sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be very warm for this time of year on these two days as highs on Sunday are going to be in the upper 70s and low 80s, and highs on Monday are going to be in the mid 80s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph, and wind gusts are going to be between 20 and 30 mph. Elevated fire weather conditions are also expected on Monday since it is going to be warm, dry, and a little breezy.

We are then going to have increasing clouds with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday as the next storm system begins to approach our area. We are then going to have a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday as this storm system passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to gradually cool down over these three days as highs on Tuesday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s; highs on Wednesday are going to be in the low 70s; and highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid 60s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph, and wind gusts are going to be between 20 and 30 mph.