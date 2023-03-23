A brief taste of spring on Thursday

There are going to be areas of fog around tonight/tomorrow morning, generally in locations along the Hi-Line. Outside of this fog, we are going to have mostly to mainly clear skies tonight and mostly sunny skies tomorrow. A few rain and snow showers are also possible tomorrow evening along the Continental Divide and around the Helena area.

It is also going to be cold tonight and tomorrow along the Hi-Line east of I-15 as lows tonight are going to be in the single digits above/below zero and highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Everywhere else, it is going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and low 20s, and it is going to be cool tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s. There is also going to be a breeze around in portions of central and north-central Montana tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Friday, there are going to be a few scattered snow and rain showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening, in north-central Montana, and there are going to be scattered snow showers around the Helena area, especially during the afternoon and evening. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Friday. It is also going to be cool and breezy on Friday as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around this weekend in north-central Montana, and there are going to be snow showers around throughout the weekend around the Helena area as a couple disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies this weekend. It is also going to be chilly this weekend as highs are going to be in the 30s and mid to upper 20s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Monday and Tuesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around, generally in the mountains. We are then going to have a chance to see some snow showers on Wednesday, especially around the Helena area, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Wednesday.

The temperatures are also going to continue to be below average on these three days as highs on Monday are going to be in the 20s and 30s, and highs on Tuesday and Wednesday are going to range from the mid 20s to the mid 40s, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Tuesday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.