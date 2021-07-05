A Brief Cool Down Tomorrow

There are going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around this evening and early tonight, mainly in locations south and east of a line from Helena to Malta (south and east of the red line on the graphic below). We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tonight as a cool front works its way through our area. Mild temperatures are also expected tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s in central Montana and the mid to upper 60s in eastern Montana.

Tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, generally in locations south and east of a line from Helena to Malta (so locations that saw some showers and thunderstorms today have the best chance to see some more showers and thunderstorms tomorrow). There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow night, mainly in locations north and east of Great Falls (so locations along the Hi-Line have the best chance to see these showers and thunderstorms). Some of the thunderstorms tomorrow night may also be strong to severe with frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts, and small to medium-sized hail being the main hazards. Some of these showers and thunderstorms will be around Tuesday morning as well, although many locations are going to be dry for most of Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.

The temperatures tomorrow are also going to be a lot cooler than they have been over the past several days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in most locations. The temperatures are then going to warm back up as we head into Tuesday as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow and Tuesday in the eastern part of the state as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are then possible on Wednesday, generally during the PM hours, and on Thursday as another disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Wednesday and Thursday as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the mid to upper 90s, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the upper 80s and low 90s. It is also going to be breezy from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be very warm to hot on these three days as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. Breezy conditions are also expected on Friday and Saturday in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.