The aurora borealis will likely be visible Monday night!

A coronal mass ejection (CME) arrived at Earth Monday evening. This CME has caused the solar wind to increase, which means that the aurora activity has also increased.

The Space Weather Prediction Center expects a K-Index value of 7 to occur Monday night. This means that the aurora borealis will likely be visible in most of the northern United States, including in all of Montana. Clear skies are in the forecast for a majority of Montana tonight, which means that we should be able to get a good viewing of it!

In order to get the best viewing, make sure you are as far away from city lights as possible. Also, make sure you look towards the northern horizon.

Two good resources for knowing when the Aurora Borealis might be visible in our area are the Space Weather Prediction Center and Soft Serve News .

Jim Thomas, the operator of Soft Serve News, posts frequent updates to let people know how likely it is that the Northern Lights may be visible.