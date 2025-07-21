BRIANNA JUNEAU HAS THE DETAILED FORECAST - WATCH:

Temperatures take a brief dip as precipitation increases

Expect high temperatures on Monday to take another dip for some areas, into the upper-50s and 60s for northwestern portions and 70s and 80s for central and eastern portions.

Some of the warmer temperatures on the eastern side of the state will be thanks to a short period of high pressure that will begin to break down more as the day progresses.

Expect gradually decreasing clouds as well before showers and thunderstorms begin to hit the region late in the afternoon and towards the evening and overnight hours.

The upper-level trough will begin to reform by Monday evening, bringing more widespread chances of showers and thunderstorms as the day progresses.

Afternoon thunderstorms may turn severe across portions of central and north-central Montana, particularly around Fergus County with the main threat being strong wind gusts and large hail.

The trough will slowly make its way across the region through Wednesday allowing for a period cooler and wetter conditions. In the wake of the trough, ridging moves across the state allowing which will allow for warmer temperatures to return through the weekend.

Conditions across the region during this period will generally remain dry, however, there is a chance for some isolated afternoon thunderstorm activity mainly across Southwest Montana.

