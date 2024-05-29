Temperatures back to 60s with chances of scattered showers

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Most of North Central Montana woke up with showers and chances of thunderstorms to their morning forecast. While yesterday saw high temperatures into the 80’s, things are cooling down for the rest of the week. Expect high temperatures today in the 60’s, though Eastern portions of the state will see them continuing in the 70’s. This is because the upper-level ridge, formally over the Rockies yesterday has yet to exit the Eastern portion of the state full. Expect chilly low temperatures tonight in the upper 30’s and 40’s.

The main concern today into this evening will be the passage of a cold front across North Central, Central, and Southwest Montana and its associated disturbance. Along the cold front itself, scattered showers are moving across the area early this morning. Westerly winds will then increase and become gusty behind the front with gusts up to 40 mph at times. Overall, temperatures will struggle to warm back up to seasonal normal. Expect increased shower and thunderstorm activity along and east of a line from Dillon to White Sulphur Springs to Lewistown. Strong, gusty winds, localized areas of downpours, and localized flash flooding are concerns with storms today.

As the disturbance starts exiting the area overnight, precipitation will decrease from west to east, but winds look to persist over the plains. The windiest period will likely be early morning on Thursday with gusts up to 50 mph. A chance of additional rain and mountain snow showers with minor impacts are expected for Thursday as temperatures remain below normal.

A weak, high pressure ridge is forecasted to move into the area on Friday, bringing at least one day of drier conditions, lighter winds, and a return to near normal temperatures. Temperatures rebound back into the 70’s this weekend with more chances of precipitation to the forecast.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and chances of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s. Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 40’s and lows around 40. Gusts up to 50 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of showers. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s/50’s.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of showers. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s.

MONDAY: Slight chance of showers and partly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in 70’s.

