After a stormy week last week, this week is starts off with another round of strong to severe thunderstorms. The entire region has been placed under a marginal (Level 1) risk for severe weather on Monday.

Strong thunderstorms expected to hit Montana on Monday- Monday, August 4

The main threat from these storms will be damaging wind gusts, but hail and heavy downpours are also possible. Daytime highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s in central Montana and the upper 80s to low 90s in eastern Montana.

Storms will move from south to north across the area throughout the afternoon and evening, with most activity occurring overnight for the Hi-Line. There could even be a few thunderstorms north of Great Falls into Tuesday morning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop once again on the Hi-Line as the disturbance slowly moves out of the region.

Across the rest of the region, it will become drier on Tuesday, with conditions remaining dry and warm into Wednesday. Winds will be somewhat breezy, with speeds between 10 and 25 mph and gusts exceeding 30 mph across the plains and 40 mph for the Rocky Mountain Front. The Lightning Creek Fire in Bonner County, Idaho, just over the state line, will produce some haze and smoke in the area on Tuesday. Depending on fire activity, smoke could increase over the next couple of days, especially in Glacier National Park and Glacier County.

Then, a stronger weather system moves into the state on Thursday and Friday. This will bring gusty conditions, more scattered showers and thunderstorms, and below-normal temperatures. Highs are expected to fall into the 60s and 70s. Some showers and thunderstorms may linger into the weekend, but overall, most areas can expect a dry and pleasant weekend.

