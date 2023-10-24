Snow and cold temperatures today

Happy Tuesday!

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for a lot of central, western, and southwestern Montana from 12pm/6pm Tuesday until 12pm/6pm Wednesday or 12pm Thursday. 1 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the West Glacier area. 4 to 15 inches of snow accumulation is possible elsewhere.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for far western Montana from 6pm Tuesday/12am Wednesday until 12pm Thursday. 1 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible, with 7 to 10 inches of snow accumulation possible in the mountains.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for a lot of central, eastern, and southern Montana from 6pm Tuesday or 3am/6pm Wednesday until 6pm Thursday or 12am/6am Friday. 4 to 15 inches of snow accumulation is possible in northeastern Montana, while 2 to 12 inches of snow accumulation is possible elsewhere. In the mountains in southern Montana, 12 to 20 inches of snow accumulation is possible.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the East Glacier area until 12pm Wednesday and for portions of the Hi-Line and the valleys in southwestern Montana from 6pm Tuesday/12am Wednesday until 6pm Wednesday. 1 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible.

This morning will have areas of sunshine that will be covered by mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Scattered rain and mountain snow showers enter Montana this morning and areas of lower elevation snow is likely after noon. A breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph, gust possible up to 20 mph. Chilly temperature highs in the mid to upper 20s, 30s, and low 40s. Overnight temperatures in the teens and low 20s.

Tomorrow, widespread snow showers, especially in the morning. Temperature highs in the upper teens and low to mid 20s. Breezy conditions with sustained wind speeds around 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Thursday has a possibility of early morning patchy fog (4am to 5am). Snow is likely, mainly before noon. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Temperature high near 21 degrees.

Friday has a chance of snow before noon, mostly cloudy, and a light wind between 5 and 10 mph. Saturday has a slight chance of snow before noon as well. However, it will be mostly sunny with the temperature highs in the 20s. Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.