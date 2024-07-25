Severe weather threat shifts east on Thursday

It was a busy and wild night across the Treasure State, as a destructive thunderstorm brought extensive damage to Missoula. Gusts of up to 109mph were recorded at Mt. Sentinel, while sustained winds of 80-90mph affected the rest of the city.

More than 10,000 NorthWestern Energy customers lost power as the storm rolled through.

Meanwhile, a lightning-sparked brush fire near Geraldine spread to over 1,200 acres before being fully contained by firefighters early Thursday morning.

We are not out of the woods yet. A cold front is expected to slowly march across the state on Thursday. A Red Flag Warning is active for the entire area through Thursday evening due to strong winds and dry thunderstorms. Sustained winds of 15-30mph and gusts of up to 45mph are expected, with scattered thunderstorms possible between 2-8pm in areas east of I-15. It could be another busy day with several weather hazards, including wind, lightning, and new fires.

The hot weather will continue on Thursday, with temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s in central Montana and the upper 90s to low 100s in eastern Montana. The Rocky Mountain Front will be cooler, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

After the front passes, temperatures will drop significantly on Friday, reaching the upper 40s and low 50s by Friday morning. It'll still be breezy on Friday, with wildfire smoke affecting air quality. But the weekend looks to be stunning, with the Montana State Fair kicking off under sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 80s.