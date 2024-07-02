Scattered showers and slightly below-average temperatures

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Another cooler than normal day today with high temperatures in the upper 60's and 70's. Expect lows temperatures back in the 50's for most of the area. Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected today along with more chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Winds look to be on the mild side, with gusts up to 20 to 30 mph today.

Stormtracker Weather

With an upper level trough still overhead, chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through today and tomorrow. As of now, Wednesday is looking to have better chances for precipitation. In terms of thunderstorms, there is just enough instability for scattered areas of lightning, and possibly some small hail. Because of the cloud cover and moisture, Wednesday is looking to be the coolest day this week, with some locations over North Central MT having high temperatures only in the 60s.

Stormtracker Weather

For Independence Day, an upper level ridge will try to move east though chances of light showers will still persist through late afternoon, By the evening, enough dry air should work in from the west, that mostly dry conditions are expected for Thursday evening and night across the region. With mild temperatures and winds on the lighter side, so far, the 4th of July looks to have favorable conditions for celebration.

Friday through the weekend, the upper level ridge of high pressure is expected to build in fully over the northern Rockies during this period. This will result in mostly dry conditions developing over the weekend and continuing into early next week. Additionally, afternoon temperatures will be on the rise, with most areas seeing afternoon highs close to 10 degrees above normal by next Monday and Tuesday. Overall, a rather lengthy period of very warm to hot temperatures will develop by early next week. Some long range forecast models are predicting afternoon temperatures near/above 100 degrees in many areas for several days by later next week.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly to partly sunny then mostly clear to mostly cloudy skies with highs in 70's and lows in 50's. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly to mostly cloudy with increasing clouds. Highs in 60’s/70's and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

Stormtracker Weather

THURSDAY (Independence Day): Morning/afternoon showers. Partly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

FRIDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80's and lows in 50's. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SATURDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 80's and lows in 50's.

SUNDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80's and lows in 50's.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in 80's/90's.