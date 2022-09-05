Remaining hot and smoky with more records challenged this week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Temperatures remain 10-25 degrees above normal through Thursday as an upper level ridge continues to influence weather in the northern Rockies and most of the western United States. Wednesday is going to be the hottest day of the upcoming week as temperatures approach 100 degrees again.

A trough brings a few showers and storms Thursday night into Friday, also ushering in cooler temperatures briefly on Friday. There will also be breezy conditions and increased fire danger Wednesday through Friday. It now looks like temperatures begin to heat back up by next weekend with many locations approaching the 90s again.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, with some haze. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

LABOR DAY: Sunny and hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. Mostly clear and a bit breezy overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the mid and upper 80s. Clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, very hot and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Wind SW at 10-15 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. Overnight lows around 60 degrees.

THURSDAY: Sunny and breezy. SW wind 10-20 MPH shifting to NW throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Cooler with decreasing clouds. Highs in the low and mid 70s. Overnight lows falling into the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Overnight lows in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.