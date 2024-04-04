Rain, rain, it's not going away

Happy Thursday!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 6am Friday for the northern Rocky Mountain Front and some adjacent locations.

Today skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast with scattered showers around, especially around and west of I-15. Rain will be around for most lower elevation locations, but there will be some snow along the Rocky Mountain Front and possibly out to the Cut Bank area. There will be a wide range of temperatures today with highs from the mid 30s to the low 70s, with the warmest temperatures in eastern Montana. It will also be breezy today, especially during the afternoon and evening. Sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 25 mph.

Friday will have mostly cloudy skies with developing rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening in western and portions of central Montana. A wide range of temperatures will be around tomorrow as well with highs ranging from the low 30s to the mid 60s, the warmest temperatures being in eastern Montana. Conditions will be breezy as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

This weekend conditions will be cloudy and there will be areas of snow and rain. A few to several inches of snow accumulation is possible in portions of the lower elevations within our viewing area. Temperatures will be chilly with highs in the 30s and low to mid 40s for central Montana. Eastern Montana temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Wind speeds will also be breezy this weekend between 10 and 20 mph.

Monday skies will be mostly cloudy with areas of rain and snow around, especially during the morning. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 40s and low to mid 50s and conditions will be a little breezy, sustained wind speeds will be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny, mainly dry, and breezy between 10 and 20 mph. Temperatures will also be warmer with highs in the 50s and upper 40s. Wednesday skies will be partly to mostly sunny with a few rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains. High temperatures will in the 50s and low 60s and a little breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.