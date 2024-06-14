One more day of 80-degree temps before a cool down

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Warm/hot temperatures are on the way for most of the region with highs above average in the upper 70’s and 80’s. Lows tonight will continue to be in the 40’s and 50’s though an even bigger cool down is on the way this weekend. Some early morning showers will continue to move across primarily Southwest Montana. A small upper-level shortwave will spark scattered showers/storms long a front across MT shortly after noon. Wind wise, 5 – 10 to 10 – 20 mph winds are expected, though gusts up to 30 mph are possible, mostly for places along the Rocky Mountain Front, the Hi-Line, and Eastern portions today. Most of the lower elevations will experience one last day of 80s temperature before colder air moves in over the weekend.

A dynamic upper-level trough moving east into the weekend will bring an active pattern through mid-next week while colder air moves in. More light showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday morning and afternoon. Additionally, stronger winds aloft will bring windy conditions to portions of North Central Montana between Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Places could see wind gusts up to 55 mph.

Monday through Tuesday, an upper level low will move east across the region, bringing in a more dynamic weather system. More widespread showers and chances for thunderstorms are possible for most of the region, including chances of upper-elevation mountain snow. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Monday through Tuesday for various mountain ranges. Heavy wet snow can weigh down tree limbs and power lines, and can cause hazardous conditions in the back country. With the colder air moving in, temperatures for Monday and Tuesday will see below average temperatures back into the 50’s. Overnight lows will drop below freezing at higher elevations.

Wednesday and beyond, the upper level trough will move out of the area bringing warmer and drier conditions. Although, a few disturbances will try to bring low end precipitation chances during this time frame.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s. Breezy, Gusts up to 50 mph.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 50 mph.

MONDAY: Rain and mostly cloudy. Highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. Gusts up to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain likely and mostly cloudy. Highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain, mostly sunny with highs in 70’s.

