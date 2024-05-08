More snow, more rain, and more wind

Happy Wednesday!

A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for the Highwood and Little Belt mountains until 12am Thursday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front until 12am Thursday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for several of the mountain ranges in central, southwestern, and south-central Montana until 12am/12pm Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Bears Paw mountains, southern Blaine County, Liberty County, and eastern Toole County until 6am Wednesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the lower elevations in Cascade, Fergus, and Judith Basin counties until 12pm Wednesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Boulder and Elkhorn mountains as well as MacDonald Pass until 12am Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the West Glacier area, the Butte and Blackfoot region as well as the Bitterroot and Sapphire mountains until 11am Wednesday.

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for all of Blaine County and portions of Chouteau, Fergus, and Hill counties until 12pm Thursday.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 6pm Thursday.

Today there will be widespread precipitation during the morning, with precipitation becoming more showery during the afternoon and evening. Snow during the morning in some of the lower elevations will switch back over to rain as the day goes on. Snow will fall in the mountains all day long. Travel will be difficult this morning in the mountains, over the mountain passes, and in some of the lower elevations, especially along US HWY 87 between Belt and Geyser. Today will have a wide range of temperatures with highs from the mid 30s to the low 60s. Not as windy as yesterday, but still windy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

Thursday will have decreasing clouds with a few scattered rain and mountain snow showers around during the morning as the storm system departs our area. There will also be way less wind with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 50s and 60s. Friday will be nice with mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s and low 70s.

Mother's Day weekend will be beautiful! There will be lots of sunshine and mostly dry conditions. There will be a slight chance of showers/storms on Sunday. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the 70s and low 80s. It will be a bit breezy as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Monday will be mostly sunny with some isolated showers/storms around. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Tuesday skies will be partly cloudy with some isolated showers/storms around. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.