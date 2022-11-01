Mild temperatures will continue on Tuesday, followed by colder, snowier weather midweek

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Central Montana finally catches a break from the strong wind gusts on Tuesday. It will also be the mildest day for the foreseeable future, with temperatures running 10-15 degrees above normal. A cold front pushes across the state Tuesday night bringing colder temperatures and a light, accumulating snow (C-3") across the plains by Wednesday morning. Eastern portions of Glacier National Park will experience heavier snow (4-10").

High pressure briefly regains control of the northern Rockies on Thursday. A gusty, downslope wind develops Thursday night with strong wind gusts possible across central Montana on Friday and Saturday. Blowing snow will cause reduced visibility for the Rocky Mountain Front. Temperatures briefly warm back into the 50s.

Another cold front pushes across the state overnight Saturday into Sunday. The first batch of truly arctic air settles into the region early next week, with highs in the 10s and 20s. Snow showers will be around Sunday and Monday, however there is still some uncertainty with snowfall accumulation.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, decreasing wind. Overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Mostly cloudy overnight with scattered rain and snow showers developing around daybreak. Overnight lows in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered snow showers likely throughout the morning. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Breezy with a NW wind at 10-15 MPH gusting to 30 MPH at times. Generally a coating to 3 inches in lower elevations, up to 10" in eastern portions of Glacier National Park. Mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 10s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Increasing clouds and wind overnight, with a sustained SW breeze at 20-25 MPH gusting to 45 MPH at times. Overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. A sustained SW breeze at 20-30 MPH gusting to 50 MPH at times. Highs in the lower 50s. Rain showers developing overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and elevation snow showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Rain showers transition to snow overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Scattered snow showers possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Snow showers likely overnight, with temperatures falling into the 0s and 10s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and very chilly. Snow showers likely. Highs in the 10s.