WEATHER DISCUSSION: As high pressure builds in across the region, temperatures begin to warm. Today, high temperatures were seen in the upper-70s and low to upper-80s. Expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with mild low temperatures in the upper-50s and low to mid-60s. 5 to 10 mph winds expected. Most of the smoke affecting eastern and southern areas will push out of the state tonight.

Low-end chances of showers this week, mainly dry conditions

Northwesterly flow pushes the rest of the closed low pressure system out of the state, which means warmer temperatures and drier conditions to much of the week ahead. For the most part, expect mostly clear skies through the week, with just a few isolated and brief afternoon and evening showers that may be able to pop up here and there through Thursday.

High temperatures Monday are expected in the mid to upper-70s and low to upper-80s with mostly sunny skies and wind gusts up to 20 mph. As the high-pressure builds, the showery and stormy conditions seen through the past several weeks largely comes to an end. Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures are expected to reach as high as the mid-90s for some locations, the warmest days of the upcoming week.

Biggest area of uncertainty this week is from low end chances of a shower or thunderstorm developing across some portions of the area. Shower chances increase Thursday night and Friday as a trough crosses through Alberta and Saskatchewan, but even these chances appear to be on the low side at the moment.

