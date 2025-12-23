With Christmas just around the corner, many Montanans are preparing to hit the road for the holidays. But if you’re traveling this Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, it may be wise to slow down and plan ahead.

While North Central Montana and the Hi-Line are not expected to see a major snowstorm, periods of freezing rain and icy conditions could make holiday travel hazardous. A weather system is expected to move in late Christmas Eve, linger through Christmas Day, and bring light freezing rain.

Ice and freezing rain may impact holiday travel

Area’s effected will be areas in northern Montana though valley/river valley locations will also see some problems such as the Helena valley and areas along the Hi-line.

“That’s the thing with freezing rain,” MTN’s Erik Johnson said. “You can just have the smallest amount and it will cause a lot of issues. It only takes a few hundredths of an inch of ice to make roads really slick.”

Johnson explained that warmer air near the ground will mix with cold Arctic air pushing south from Canada. As precipitation falls as rain, it will freeze on contact with the colder surface, creating icy roadways.

“So any precipitation that falls will come down as rain and then hit that colder air and just freeze right as it hits the ground,” Johnson said.

In addition to freezing rain, some areas may also see light snow accumulation, increasing the risk of slippery travel conditions.

Drivers are encouraged to reduce speeds, allow extra travel time, and remain especially cautious during early Christmas morning hours.

“If you’re headed out on the roads, I’d recommend checking the MDT cameras,” Johnson added. “That’s your best way to see current road conditions.”

This is not a storm that is expected to cancel holiday plans, but it is one that requires caution.

Ice can be difficult to see and quick to form, making it particularly dangerous. With holiday travel already adding stress, drivers are reminded to stay alert, be patient, and check the latest forecasts and road conditions before heading out.

