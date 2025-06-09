Hot on Monday, then a bit cooler

WEATHER DISCUSSION: High temperatures today continued to push warmer and above average into the 70’s and 80’s today across the state. Sunny skies will turn mostly clear tonight with low temperatures expected in the 40’s and 50’s. The main concern tonight will be smokey and hazy conditions. Expect winds on the lighter side tonight.

Upper-level ridging begins to intensify while pushing into Montana tonight, moving across the Northern Rockies on Monday. This is pushing temperatures hot and well above average tomorrow with afternoon temperatures still expected to peak in the upper 80s to low 90s across most lower elevation locations. Breezy, northwest winds will diminish quickly this evening with relatively light winds otherwise through Monday morning.

Northwesterly mid-upper level flow is pushing haze and smoke from Canadian wildfires into the state, this being one of the main concern through tonight. Air quality across the region will remain moderate, likely to remain in place through Monday morning until the westerly flow develops and sweeps the haze/smoke east of the area Monday afternoon and evening.

The upper-level ridge begins to weaken Tuesday with several shortwave disturbances moving in, setting up for daily showers and thunderstorms with enough moisture/instability and wind shear to support some strong to severe thunderstorms towards next weekend. High temperatures will be cooler than the peak temperatures on Monday, but still expect to be mild and warm in the 70’s and 80’s.

