High pressure means much warmer temps ahead

A stationery front has been parked between Great Falls and Helena throughout the day, many areas to the north of it struggled to rise above 0 degrees. Helena and areas to the southwest were in the upper 20s and 30s. The front begins to slowly make its way north overnight allowing temperatures to climb about 20-25 degrees as it moves through. It will take some time to reach the Hi-Line, where temperatures will likely remain in the single digits throughout Sunday. High pressure builds in behind this front ushering in an extended period of dry and warm weather across central Montana.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Temperature warm into the mid to upper 30s. Winds out of the southwest at 10-20mph, with gusts up to 40mph for central Montana and 60mph east of the Rockies. There will be blowing snow reducing visibility on the roadways. Temperatures fall into the mid 20s overnight.

Monday: Mild and breezy. Temperatures warm into the lower 40s. Mostly sunny skies expected. Winds will be sustained at 20-25mph gusting to 40mph. Continued blowing snow likely. Temperatures cool to either side of 30 degrees at night.

Tuesday: Mild and breezy. High temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Mixture of sunshine and clouds. Winds will peak on Tuesday sustained at 25-30mph with gusts up to 50mph for central Montana, up to 65mph east of the Rockies. Reduced visibility due to blowing snow likely. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild. Temperatures will climb to either side of 50 degrees. Still on the breezy side with gusts up to 40mph possible. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid 30s.

Thursday: Remaining mild. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. A weak disturbances passes during the nighttime hours with an outside chance of a rain or snow shower, however most stay dry. Overnight temperatures fall into the mid 20s.

Friday: Mixture of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures in the upper 30s. Overnight lows around 20 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the upper 30s.