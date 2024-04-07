Heavy, wet snow impacting the region

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Widespread precipitation continues to fall across the region and will continue throughout this weekend. The biggest impact Saturday night will be slippery and snow-covered surfaces, along with areas of reduced visibility during periods of snow and blowing snow, cause difficult travel, at times. Temperatures remained below average for most of the area with highs in 30’s and 40’s and lows down in the 30’s.

An upper-level trough remains above, ushering in a spring storm favoring widespread precipitation. Wet, snowy and slushy surfaces, along with low visibility in snow, blowing snow and areas of fog, could cause difficult driving. Surfaces may freeze overnight creating more slippery conditions and hazards Sunday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory (purple) is in effect for portions of North Central and Central Montana through Sunday. Lower elevations will receive little to no snow accumulations, though the heavy and wet snow that is expect could cause difficult travel. Accumulating snow, especially over mountain passes, could cause additional difficult driving conditions. A Winter Storm Warning (pink) is in effect for Fergus County due to heavy wet snow and gusty conditions.

Monday, an upper level ridge builds in, leading to moderating temperatures through the first half of the upcoming work week. Temperatures look to approach normal on Wednesday before rising back above normal on Thursday. Daily chances for precipitation will linger through much of the middle of upcoming work week though most of the precipitation will be confined to the mountains over this stretch however, a few showers are possible over lower elevations adjacent to the mountains.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain and snow likely and cloudy with lows in the 30’s and gusts up to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain and snow likely. Cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in 30’s. Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. Breezy, wind gusts up to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. Breezy, with gusts up to 50 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s.

