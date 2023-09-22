Watch Now
First snow of the season at Showdown Montana

Snow at Showdown Montana (September 21, 2023)
Posted at 10:07 AM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 12:07:44-04

GREAT FALLS — As we enter the last few days of summer, Showdown Montana ski area provided a preview of things to come, with the first snowfall of the season on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Snow had been predicted at higher elevations in parts of Montana - mostly above 6,000 feet - including Showdown, where the elevation is about 8,200 feet. Click here to see live webcams from Showdown.

Showdown Montana is located about 65 miles southeast of Great Falls.

Many lower elevations, such as Great Falls, began receiving scattered rain showers overnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountains in western Montana until 6pm this evening. 1 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is expected above 6,000 feet, with snow accumulation increasing as you go up in elevation.

Autumn officially begins on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

