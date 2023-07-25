Yellowstone National Park confirms first wildland fire of 2023, raises fire danger to high

Yellowstone National Park reports that the first wildland fire of 2023 in the park was detected on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

A park press release said the fire was started by lightning and was .1-acre in size, located between Little Cottonwood Creek and Hellroaring Mountain in the northern part of Yellowstone.

The release said four West Yellowstone-based smokejumpers suppressed the fire and declared it out. There are currently no active wildfires in the park.



Yellowstone has raised the parkwide fire danger to HIGH. No fire restrictions are currently planned or in place.

Park officials remind the public that campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites. Campfires must be attended at all times and cold to the touch before being abandoned.

For the latest information on wildfires in Yellowstone, visit the park's Current Fire Activity web page.