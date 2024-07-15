Monday update on the Horse Gulch Fire

EAST HELENA — The Horse Gulch Fire burning near Canyon Ferry remained at just under 12,800 acres as of Monday morning (July 15, 2024).

The fire has now burned an estimated 12,797 acres, an area larger than the City of Helena. The Horse Gulch Fire is considered 0% contained as of Monday morning.

Crews and equipment will bridge the gaps between the existing fire line and reinforce the lines by cooling the edge and “cold trailing."

According to officials, cold trailing is a process where firefighters line up in a grid and physically touch the ground, inspecting for any hidden areas of heat.

Horse Gulch Fire as of July 15

On Sunday, crews and aerial assets were successful in containing two large spot fires that took root outside the fire area during the wind event on Saturday afternoon.

Along the fire’s southern edge, crews continued to strengthen the existing line. Officials report progress was made to build and reinforce fire line from Jimtown Road to York and that has been holding well.

The Structure Group worked on assessing and protecting properties threatened by potential fire activity.

Aerial resources were busy most of Sunday, delivering 80,000 gallons of retardant, 70,000 gallons of water by helicopter, and 300,000 gallons of water by Super Scoopers.

MTN News

“In order for all these aerial drops to be effective, it is essential for there to be resources on the ground that can back them up by going in after the drop cools the flames and digging line. Otherwise, the water/retardant burns off and the fire continues on its way,” wrote officials in the morning update.

The night crews worked to strengthen lines and patrolled the perimeter, watching for spot fires.

Click here to visit the official Horse Gulch Fire page on Facebook.

EVACUATIONS AND CLOSURES

Evacuations: Effective 7/14/24, the evacuation order for the area from Jimtown Road to Hellgate Gulch Road south of Canyon Ferry Road will transition to an evacuation warning. This area will be open to residents only, proof of residency is required. https://www.lccountymt.gov/Emergency-Management/HORSE-GULCH-FIRE-Information

Road Closure: Canyon Ferry Road is closed at Canyon Ferry Village to the Broadwater County line. Campground closures include Hellgate, Court Sheriff, Chinamen’s Gulch, and Riverside.

Forest Closure: The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest has issued a road, trail, and area closure order, which can be found at Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest - Home (usda.gov)

BLM Closure: The Butte Field Office has issued a closure on BLM lands near the fire area. https://inciwe- b.wildfire.gov/incident-publication/mthlf-horse-gulch-fire/signed-blm-area-closure-07-14-2024

HOW YOU CAN HELP

The Helena Area Community Foundation and the TriCounty COAD have set up a relief fund to help people impacted by the Horse Gulch Fire.

As of Saturday morning, the organizations are specifically requesting monetary donations. Organizers of the fund say money allows support groups to purchase exactly what they need and eliminates stockpiles of items that are unusable or may become outdated.

According to the HACF, donations will be used for:

Emergency shelter and food for displaced families

Medical supplies

Equipment and supplies for firefighters

Restoration and rebuilding efforts (if necessary)



Donations can be made online at HelenaAreaCommunityFoundation.org or dropped off at 901 N. Benton in Helena.

People donating by check should note "fire" in the memo line.

People who have been evacuated and need assistance can contact the Red Cross.

A shelter has been set up at Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church, 3580 N. Benton Street in Helena.

