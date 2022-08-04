Watch Now
WeatherWildfire Watch

Actions

UPDATE: Wildland fire reported near Spokane Creek Road, evacuations issued for West Shore Drive

Posted at 3:39 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 18:41:15-04

UPDATE 4:25 p.m. - Sheriff Leo Dutton says they are evacuating West Shore Drive on Canyon Ferry Lake. Dutton says the fire has burned up to the top of a ridge and is continuing to burn east towards Canyon Ferry.

The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office says LF Baum Rd. and Jimmy Green are on evacuation notice and not under an active evacuation at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY - A wildland fire has been reported near Spokane Creek Road on the east side of the Helena Valley.

Fire by Spokane Creek Road

Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office says a large number of first responders are in the area of Spokane Creek subdivision for a fast-moving fire. People are asked to stay out of that area and use caution if they absolutely need to go through there.

Lewis and Clark Sheriff Leo Dutton says evacuations have been issued for Matt Staff Road. The fire is moving fast toward Broadwater County. Residents in the path of the fire should be prepared to evacuate.

MTN has a reporter on the scene who reports at least two helicopters assisting with getting the fire under control.

Editor's note: This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch original reports from MTN News