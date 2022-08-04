UPDATE: Wildland fire reported near Spokane Creek Road, evacuations issued for West Shore Drive

UPDATE 4:25 p.m. - Sheriff Leo Dutton says they are evacuating West Shore Drive on Canyon Ferry Lake. Dutton says the fire has burned up to the top of a ridge and is continuing to burn east towards Canyon Ferry.

The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office says LF Baum Rd. and Jimmy Green are on evacuation notice and not under an active evacuation at this time.

Wildfire in Helena near Spokane Creek/ Hwy 12. Please do not drive to the area unless necessary as roadways need to remain clear for emergency personnel. Do not stop along the Highway. #wildfire pic.twitter.com/RMajf1pkeQ — Trooper Amanda Villa (@TrooperAVilla) August 4, 2022

ORIGINAL STORY - A wildland fire has been reported near Spokane Creek Road on the east side of the Helena Valley.

News

Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office says a large number of first responders are in the area of Spokane Creek subdivision for a fast-moving fire. People are asked to stay out of that area and use caution if they absolutely need to go through there.

Lewis and Clark Sheriff Leo Dutton says evacuations have been issued for Matt Staff Road. The fire is moving fast toward Broadwater County. Residents in the path of the fire should be prepared to evacuate.

MTN has a reporter on the scene who reports at least two helicopters assisting with getting the fire under control.

Spokane Creek fire near Helena as seen from Diehl Ranch Rd. #mtnews #mtwx pic.twitter.com/hAA8QXCKm7 — Chris Averill 🇺🇸 (@ChrisAverillMT) August 4, 2022

Spokane creek. Canyon ferry. Fire in wheat field. High winds. This one could get ugly. pic.twitter.com/acGPofn8k0 — Dan Hall (@dotdash1961) August 4, 2022

Editor's note: This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

