Wildland fire burning in Cascade County between Deep Creek and Temple Gulch

(UPDATE, SEPTEMBER 1st, 9:00 am) A Type 3 team led by Incident Commander Alex Brooks and Kenny Spint took command of the fire this morning.

The fire is estimated to be 73 acres and is 15% contained. Fire personnel used aerial resources to help with fire management throughout Thursday.

There are currently 134 people assigned to the fire.

Friday's resources include two Type 2 IA, 20-person crew, eight smokejumpers, three Type 6 engines, and some local forest fire personnel. Aviation includes Air Attack, two Type 1 helicopters, and two Type 3 helicopters.



(UPDATE, SEPTEMBER 1st, 6:20 pm) The Deep Creek Fire is now estimated to have burned about 73 acres, and it is 15% contained.

The Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest says that firefighters used aerial resources to help with fire management throughout the evening on Wednesday.

Deep Creek Fire burning in southern Cascade County

Thursday's resources include 23 personnel and three helicopters, according to Inciweb . A Type 3 team has been ordered and is expected to arrive on Friday, September 2.

There have been no reports of any injuries or damaged/threatened structures. There is no word at this point on the suspected cause of the fire.



(1st REPORT, AUGUST 31, 6:22 p.m.) A new wildfire has sparked in southern Cascade County. The Deep Creek Fire was discovered on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 3:18 p.m.

It is burning several miles west of Monarch, and a few miles north of the Meagher County line.

The Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest says the fire is east of the Smith River between Deep Creek and Temple Gulch.

At this point, five engines, one Type 1 helicopter, one Type 3 helicopter, and four air tankers have responded.

As of 6 p.m., the fire has reportedly burned at least 25 acres, according to the MT Fire Info website.

We do not yet know if the fire is threatening any homes or structures.

We will update you if we get more information.