Wildfire reported northeast of Helena

HELENA — The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest says a new wildfire has been reported in the Gates of the Mountains Wilderness northeast of Helena.

The column of smoke could be seen from around Helena and the Helena Valley on Saturday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by forest officials, at 5:00 p.m. fire was estimated at around at least 20 acres and burning near Moors Mountain east of Upper Holter Lake.

⚠️🔥 Fire personnel have determined fire is ~20 acres and active. It is burning near Moors Mountain in Gates of the Mountains Wilderness. We are currently assembling resources. Folks attending Symphony Under the Starts in Helena will be able to see the smoke plume. pic.twitter.com/JfPtm3UisU — Helena-Lewis&ClarkNF (@LewisandClarkNF) July 16, 2022

The fire is actively burning in heavy timber.

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest spokesperson Chiara Cipriano told MTN that smoke jumpers and aerial support were ordered to the fire Saturday night, and said a long term strategy would be developed Sunday morning.

They have not said what they thought started the fire.

This is a developing story, we will update you when more information becomes available.