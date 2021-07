HELENA — A wildfire has been reported east of Park Lake in Jefferson County.

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest report the estimated size is 3-4 acres burned as of 11:15 a.m.

Park Lake Picnic Area and Campground have been closed. No residences are evacuated at this time.

The fire is currently burning in down and standing timber. A Type II engine and helicopters are responding.

We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.