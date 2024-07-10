Wildfire north of Canyon Ferry has grown to 200+ acres

HELENA — A wildfire north of Canyon Ferry has burned at least 200 acres as of Wednesday morning (July 10, 2024).

The fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Horse Gulch Fire is centered about five miles south of York, and two miles north of Canyon Ferry.

MTN News Horse Gulch Fire

As of Wednesday morning, there are no reports of injuries or damaged buildings or structures.

Currently, there are no evacuation orders.

A Type 3 incident commander will be taking command of the fire on Wednesday.

Fire activity is expected to be very active today with predicted hot, dry and windy conditions.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but is believed to be "human-caused."

People are asked to avoid the Cave Gulch and Jim Town areas to allow crews to work.

We will update you as we get more information.