Wildfire near Elmo expands to 4,000 acres; evacuations ordered

ELMO - A wildfire that broke out in the Elmo area on Friday evening has grown to an estimated 4,000 acres.

The Montana DNRC Wildfire Dashboard lists the Elmo 2 fire as 0% contained.

According to the City of Polson Fire Department, the evacuation zone has been expanded to Lake Mary Ronan Road from mile marker 5 to US Highway 93.

Evacuations of several residences had previously been ordered in the Elmo area.

A section of Montana Highway 28 and Lake Mary Ronan Road remains closed due to the blaze.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks reports Big Arm and Lake Mary Ronan state parks have been evacuated and are closed until further notice.

A Red Cross shelter for fire evacuees was set up late Friday at Linderman Gym in Polson.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell is asking boaters to avoid the Elmo Bay area where aircraft are gathering water to fight the blaze.

The Montana DNRC Wildfire Dashboard states the fire is human-caused.

The Polson Chamber of Commerce has announced free pancake breakfasts will be provided for evacuees who are staying at the Linderman Gym.

It should be noted that no donations or additional volunteers are needed at this time.