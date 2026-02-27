Wildfire in Musselshell County grows to 5,000 acres

(UPDATE, FEBRUARY 27) A wildfire southeast of Roundup was estimated at 5,000 acres on Friday morning.

The fire, known now as the Rehder Creek Fire, started at about 3 p.m. Thursday and was driven by strong gusty winds, according to the latest information from Musselshell County Disaster & Emergency Services (DES).

Evacuation orders are in place for all residents in the Burner Mountain area/Subdivision, the agency said.

Fire forces evacuation notices in Musselshell County

A shelter is opening at the Roundup Community Center.

The cause of the fire, located 16 miles southeast of Roundup, has not been determined.

A total of 50 personnel have been assigned to fight the fire, and fire suppression equipment includes a helicopter and two dozers.

"Challenging terrain and limited access to the area have made suppression difficult as crews safely navigate around the fire," the DES post states.

There have been no reported injuries.

We will update you as we get more information.

(1st REPORT, FEBRUARY 26) Responders are fighting multiple fires near Roundup, which have burned hundreds of acres.

According to the Musselshell County Department of Emergency Services, a fire off Rehder Road burned about 100 acres of timber, while another fire ignited in the Johnnys Coal subdivision around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Officials are warning anyone who has burned slash piles within the last two weeks to check on them because embers could be caught up in the wind and start additional fires.

Musselshell County officials say progress is being made on all fronts of the fires.

We will update you as we get more information.