Wildfire burning near Lincoln

GREAT FALLS — The Dalton Fire was reported on Monday afternoon (July 15, 2024) and is burning about 1.5 miles southwest of Lincoln.

Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue said the fire has burned about 44 acres as of Tuesday morning.

At this point, there are no reports of injuries or damaged structure.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation says that current resources at the scene include six engines, three water tenders, and two dozers.

Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue said on Facebook: "PLEASE, STAY OFF Dalton and Herrin if you don't live in the area, and if you do, please go directly to and from your home. We have too much equipment moving around and we don't need the extra traffic and hazard on narrow roads. Aircraft will be back up again in the morning and we will have more crews and equipment coming in."

No structures are immediately threatened, but an evacuation warning is in place for residents on Dalton Mountain Road.

We will update you as we get more information.