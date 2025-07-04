HELENA — The Lewis & Clark Humane Society is facing a challenge as they've taken in more than 220 kittens so far this year, with most arriving in the past couple of months.

Foster parents needed for kittens

Staff at the shelter don't expect the influx to slow down until fall, putting considerable strain on their resources and capacity.

Katie Axline-Pittman, LCHS Animal Services Manager, said, "It helps us do our mission and helps us save lives. Without foster parents, we'd have to be turning away these kittens, and they'd be in a really rough spot without us and our fosters. I think it's imperative—foster care just allows us to help the community and help these guys who need us the most."

Foster families play a crucial role in the shelter's operations by providing kittens with the individual attention they need to grow and thrive while simultaneously freeing up space at the facility for more animals in need.

The Humane Society provides foster families with all necessary supplies, including food, equipment, and medical checkups for the kittens in their care.

Those interested in fostering, adopting, or supporting the Humane Society in other ways can find more information on their website.