Wildfire burning just south of Great Falls

Wildfire burning just south of Great Falls
Fire burning just south of Great Falls
Smoke from fire south of Great Falls (August 3, 2022)
Posted at 11:24 PM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 01:24:33-04

A fire is sending up smoke just south of Great Falls. The fire was first reported at about 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Initial reports indicate that the fire is burning west of Highland Cemetery, south of 33rd Avenue South.

Fire burning just south of Great Falls
Fire burning just south of Great Falls

Witnesses say that trees near the cemetery caught fire. Cattle have been moved north to S & C Auto and are gathering near the north fence.

Fire near Highland Cemetery - view from 33rd Avenue South
Fire near Highland Cemetery - view from 33rd Avenue South

The flames are primarily within a cluster of trees, but gusty winds are pushing the fire, and could threaten several homes in the vicinity.

Fire near Highland Cemetery
Fire near Highland Cemetery - view from 33rd Avenue South

Great Falls Fire Rescue posted on Facebook: "Please avoid the area near Highland and Mount Olivet cemeteries while our crews work on an active fire. Traffic increases danger to our responders."

The suspected cause of the fire is not yet known.

Fire near Highland Cemetery (August 3, 2022)
Fire near Highland Cemetery (August 3, 2022)

