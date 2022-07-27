Wildfire burning in Cascade County

(UPDATE, 10:15 pm) The fire is mostly contained; no homes have been damaged, and no injuries have been reported.

The Cascade Farmer Rancher City Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook: "Our awesome volunteers and DNRC threw everything they had at it, after laying six lines of retardant, numerous bucket drops and lots of line digging, it is mostly contained for now."

They said firefighters will continue to monitor the fire, and that all residents can remain safe in their homes. If there are any changes, they will notify people immediately.



(1st REPORT, 9:22 pm) A wildfire sparked in western Cascade County on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

The Prewett Creek Canyon Fire was discovered at 3:10 p.m.

According to MT Fire Info website , it has burned an estimated 10 acres as of 8:30 p.m., and there is no containment.

The fire is several miles southwest of the town of Cascade, and west of I-15.

Helicopters have been seen flying in the vicinity.

At this point, there is no word on whether the fire is threatening any homes or structures.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. We will update you when we get more information.



