Wet weather continues to slow growth of Quartz Fire

WEST GLACIER - Some continued wet weather has helped to keep the Quartz Fire in Glacier National Park at 1,696 acres.

Fire managers reported Thursday that "no measurable growth has been recorded" over the past two days.

Additional rain is expected over the fire area Thursday with a chance of lightning in the general area this afternoon.

MTN News

Glacier National Park has enacted a Closure Order for the areas, campgrounds, and trails within the Quartz Lake drainage from the Continental Divide to the Inside North Fork Road.

The fire danger rating in Glacier National Park is currently "very high" and campfires are allowed only in designated fire grates.

The Quartz Lake Fire was sparked by lightning on Aug. 14 and is burning 25 miles north of West Glacier in the Quartz Lake drainage.

There are 35 people assigned to the blaze.