Update: Highway 212 closes as Richard Spring fire jumps roadway

UPDATE 3:10 p.m.

The Richard Spring fire has jumped US Highway 212 by Muddy Cluster on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office.

The highway is closed, and all traffic in and out of Lame Deer is through Highway 39.

LAME DEER - Evacuation orders remained in place Wednesday morning for residents in Lame Deer and Ashland as the Richard Spring Fire was estimated at 150,000 acres.

Pre-evacuation notices were in effect on the lower Rosebud Creek from Greenleaf Creek to Cherry Creek.

A Type II fire management team was expected to take over command of the fire.

Widespread power outages were also reported in the area as one area electric cooperative reported numerous downed poles and power lines. The Tongue River Electric Cooperative estimated it could be three to five days before power is restored in some areas.

Highway 39 between Lame Deer and Colstrip was opened to limited traffic Wednesday morning, and Highway 212 was opened to local traffic only as fire crews continued to battle the blaze that started Sunday about 10 miles south of Colstrip. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

The communities of Ashland and Lame Deer were evacuated Tuesday afternoon as winds pushed flames dangerously close. Several emergency shelters have been established for residents displaced by the fire.

More than 50 people stayed at the Red Cross shelter at the Northern Cheyenne Tribal School in Busby on Tuesday night, the agency said.

"We’re providing all meals, shelter, toiletries , we’re providing all basic necessities and we expect to be operational for the next three to five days,” said Andrew Harper, a worker for the American Red Cross.

Here's a list of the resources for evacuees:

COLSTRIP

Colstrip Saddle Club has agreed to open up its facility to people that need a place to put horses. We are in need of panels, water tanks, feeders, and feed. If you have panels, bring them with your horses if possible. Monetary donations accepted as well to cover the cost of water and hay. Anything helps! Contact number 406-698-7504.

For those who have to evacuate: If you need a spot to park your camper, horse trailers, etc., you may park them at the Moose Lodge. Please park on the north side of the building and back them up so they're butting up against CEIs parking lot. If you're the first one there, please start in the far corner closest to the highway and propane tanks so there's room for everyone. For questions, please call Mandy Rosado at 406-366-1001.

BUSBY

Evacuation Shelter is at the Northern Cheyenne Tribal School in Busby at 1 CAmpus Drive. The Red Cross is set up there. Red Cross shelters provide families with service including a safe place to stay, meals, and other community resources. All Red Cross services are free. Folks can also request Red Cross services by calling 800-272-6668.

CROW AGENCY

Due to the current evacuations in Lame Deer and Ashland, Chairman Frank Whiteclay is opening up the Multi-Purpose Building to all Northern Cheyenne evacuees! Red Cross is on site with beds and supplies! Let us continue to pray for our brothers and sisters of the Northern Cheyenne! If you have any questions, please contact 406-679-5551.

BROADUS

There is an evacuation shelter being set up at the Broadus Elementary School at 518 Trautman Avenue by the Red Cross for anyone coming from Rosebud County. Red Cross shelters provide families with services including a safe place to stay, meals, and other community resources. All Red Cross services are free. Folks can also request Red Cross services by calling 800-272-6668.

This report will be updated as additional information becomes available.

