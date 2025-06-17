Type III team takes over Jericho Mountain Fire

HELENA — Crews are continuing to work on suppressing the Jericho Mountain Fire on Tuesday. As of the Tuesday morning, the fire is still estimated to be around 150 acres in size.

The fire was discovered on Sunday, June 15, 2025; there is no containment as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Inciweb. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

There are no reports that the fire is directly threatening any homes or structures.

Due to the steep and rugged terrain with limited access, the fire line is being constructed away from the current fire location, with public and firefighter safety in mind.

Watch firefighting efforts:

Air crews take on the Jericho Mountain Fire

Fire crews are anticipating increased fire activity on Tuesday with the hot and dry weather forecasted.

Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 9, under Incident Commander Shane Martin and Ian Quist, took command of the fire Tuesday morning.

Four crews, three dozers, two helicopters, two skidders, two feller bunchers and six engines have been assigned to the fire, with additional resources arriving soon.

People are asked to avoid the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail between Macdonald Pass and Bullion Parks.