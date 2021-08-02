Thorne Creek fire at 17,000+ acres, community meeting set

THOMPSON FALLS — The Thorne Creek fire near Thompson Falls has now burned 17,865 acres and remains 0% contained.

A community meeting to discuss the blaze will take place at 6 p.m. Monday in Ainsworth Park, 200 Lincoln Street in Thompson Falls.

MTN News

An Evacuation Order is in effect for all residences east and northeast from Allen Ranch south on Blue Slide Road to the intersection of the BPA power lines, following the power lines through Ashley Creek to the Thompson River.

A Pre-Evacuation Warning is in effect for all residences to the west from Allen Ranch south along Blue Slide Road to the intersection of Highway 200, on the west side of the Clark Fork River.

A fire information line at (208) 274-9674 is available daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

courtesy image

Fire managers report a wetting rain brought 1/3" of rain to some parts of the blaze on Sunday.

There are 268 people assigned to fight the lightning-sparked blaze that’s burning five miles northeast of Thompson Falls.

The Red Cross is still operating an evacuation shelter at the Thompson Falls Community Center.

An information line is available at (406) 827-9268.