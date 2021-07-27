Stateline Complex fires grow to 3,600 acres

ST. REGIS — The Stateline Complex fires burning outside of St. Regis are continuing to see growth and have now burned 3,635 acres.

Fire managers caution that the area surrounding the Stateline Complex may observe increased smoke Tuesday due to higher relative humidity and cloud cover.

Areas of unhealthy Air Quality will be observed throughout the day and may worsen slightly into Wednesday.

The blazes continued to experience moderate fire behavior on Monday and the same is expected to last through Tuesday.

The Stateline Complex showed active fire behavior earlier in the day on Monday due to drier temperatures and lower relative humidity. Group torching, short runs, and spotting began around mid-day and lasted through the evening.

The Stateline Complex includes the following fires:

Berge Peak - contained

Broadaxe - contained

Deception – 147 acres

Dolly Creek – 705 acres

Fly 2 and Fly 3 merged together and is now called the Fly 3 Fire– 92 acres

Fly Creek – 19 acres

Simmons Ridge – 144 acres

Simmons Ridge 2 – 320 acres

Simmons Leg – 43 acres

Swimming Bear – 20 acres

Tumbledown – 2,171 acres

Wampus Creek – 3.9 acres.

The Lolo National Forest has issued several emergency closures due to increased fire activity on the Stateline Complex.

Access to Diamond and Cliff Lakes remains closed as well as the following roads and trails:

Diamond Lake Road #7843, from milepost 0.00 at junction with Dry Creek Road #342 to the end of the road

Diamond Lake Trail #56, from milepost 0.00 at junction with Diamond Lake Road #7843 to the end of the trail

Cliff Lake Trail #100, from milepost 0.00 at junction with Diamond Lake Road #7843 to the end of the trail

Dry Creek Divide Trail #203, from milepost 11.94 at junction with Dry Creek Road #342 to the end of the trail.

Several other areas remain closed, including Quartz Creek as well as the following:

St. Joe River Rd/Highway 50 between Bluff and Bruin Creek

FSR 1216 from its junction at Highway 218 to its terminus

Gold Flat Campsite

Several trails and areas within the St. Joe Ranger District.

There are 315 people battling the Stateline Complex fires that are 3% contained.