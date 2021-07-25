Stateline Complex fires grow to 2,856 acres

The fires within the Stateline Complex continued spreading in all directions on Saturday and have now burnt 2,856 acres, according to a Southwest Area Incident Management Team 5 update.

The Stateline Complex is burning on the St. Joe Ranger District of the Idaho Panhandle National Forests, to the south and west of the Idaho-Montana state line, and approximately thirteen air-miles south/west of St. Regis.

Firefighters are expecting similar fire behavior on Sunday as was seen earlier in the weekend with consistent spread in dead fuels.

On Saturday, July 24, the Lolo National Forest issued several emergency closures due to increased fire activity on the Stateline Complex. Access to Diamond and Cliff Lakes remains closed as well as the following roads and trails:

Diamond Lake Road #7843, from milepost 0.00 at junction with Dry Creek Road #342 to the end of the road

Diamond Lake Trail #56, from milepost 0.00 at junction with Diamond Lake Road #7843 to the end of the trail

Cliff Lake Trail #100, from milepost 0.00 at junction with Diamond Lake Road #7843 to the end of the trail

Dry Creek Divide Trail #203, from milepost 11.94 at junction with Dry Creek Road #342 to the end of the trail.

A temporary flight restriction also remains in effect for the entirety of the Stateline Complex area.

Additional closures include Quartz Creek as well as: St. Joe River Rd/Highway 50 between Bluff and Bruin Creek; FSR 1216 from its junction at Highway 218 to its terminus; Gold Flat Campsite (T16N, R30W, Section 23); several trails and areas within the St. Joe Ranger District.

Stage II Fire Restrictions are in effect for the Idaho Panhandle (Coeur d’Alene and Grangeville dispatch areas).

