South Yaak fire grows to over 8,300 acres

TROY — The South Yaak fire near Troy has grown to 8,384 acres and now is 10% contained.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has conducted mandatory evacuations for all residents on East Side Road and Kilbrennan Lake Road. At this time, no structure damage has been reported.

MTN News

Firefighters improved Eastside Road and Kilbrennan Lake Road to use as holding lines for the fire, according to the Sunday update. Additionally, engines did preparation work near structures along Eastside Road, Kilbrennan Lake Road, and O'Brien Creek.

Crews will begin preparation about 1.5 miles north of fire perimeter and along Eastside Road. Eastside Road and Kilbrennan Lake Road will be holding features.

The Kootenai National Forest enacted an area closure that includes O'Brien Creek Road, North Fork O'Brien Creek, Kilbrennan Lake Road, Eastside Road, and the Kilbrennan Lake Campground.