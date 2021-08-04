South Yaak fire burning 9,200 acres

TROY — The South Yaak fire near Troy has burned 9,290 acres and remains 10% contained. Fire managers expect an increase in fire acreage after the next available infrared flight.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has conducted mandatory evacuations for all residents on East Side Road and Kilbrennan Lake Road. Residences in Pine Creek, 17 Mile Creek, and Sylvanite are on pre-evacuation notice.

MTN News

The Yaak Falls Campground is closed to any overnight use or camping due to the South Yaak Fire. The campground will remain open for day use only. Call (406) 295-4693 for additional information.

Firefighters are working to complete a fuel break south of the 17 Mile Creek subdivision and begin moving equipment into the Yaak River corridor to start prep work around structures along the Yaak River Road south of 17 Mile Creek.

Additionally, crews will continue prep work along the 752 Road east towards the junction with Rabbit O’Brien Road.

Fire managers say they are grateful for the numerous donation offers to firefighters, however, due to federal regulations, donations can not be accepted at the fire camp.

Donations can be made to local organizations such as volunteer fire departments, food pantries, and the Red Cross.

The Kootenai National Forest enacted an area closure that includes O'Brien Creek Road, North Fork O'Brien Creek, Kilbrennan Lake Road, Eastside Road, and the Kilbrennan Lake Campground.