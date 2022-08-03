Watch Now
Sheriff: 5 homes confirmed lost to Elmo Fire

Posted at 5:56 PM, Aug 03, 2022
POLSON - We are learning more about the devastation being left in the wake of the Elmo Fire.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells MTN News that five homes and a total of eight structures have been lost to the blaze that broke out on Friday evening.

Sheriff Bell says three main homes and two guest homes have been destroyed by the Elmo Fire.

A total of 150 residences remain evacuated in the Lake Mary Ronan area and road closures are remaining in place.

Additionally, 100 residences remain under pre-evacuation orders in the Dayton area.

Sheriff Bell told MTN News one challenge fire crews are dealing with in fighting the blaze is the erratic nature of the winds in the area.

The Montana Red Cross has established evacuation centers at Polson High School and Somers Middle School. Call 1-800-272-6888 for additional information.

The Elmo Fire had burned nearly 18,500 acres and was 16% contained as of Wednesday morning.

A public meeting to discuss the efforts in battling the Elmo Fire will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Elmo Pow Wow Grounds in Elmo.

- information from Jill Valley included in this report

