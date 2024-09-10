Watch Now
WeatherWildfire Watch

Actions

Sharrott Creek Fire near 3,200 acres, 36% contained

The Sharrott Creek Fire west of Stevensville has burned 3,193 acres since being sparked by lightning on August 23.
Sharrott Creek Fire
Posted

STEVENSVILLE — The Sharrott Creek Fire west of Stevensville is at 3,193 acres and remains 36% contained as of Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.

Evacuation warnings remain in place for some residents in the area of the blaze. Download the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office App for the latest evacuation information.

MORE NEWS
Motorcyclist dies in Meagher County crash Montana support means the world to UFC champ Sean O'Malley Inside a fire-fighting DC-10 airplane (video) Suspect facing homicide charge in death of a Ronan man

Fire activity in the Sharrott Creek drainage at 8,200 feet continues to burn pockets of fuel toward the Bitterroot-Selway Wilderness, according to fire managers.

Some structure protection measures (pumps and hoses) have been removed along the southeastern edge of the fire perimeter.

There are currently 352 people assigned to the Sharrott Creek Fire which was sparked by lightning on August 23, 2024.

There have been no reports of any injuries or damaged structures.

Sharrott Creek Fire.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader