Debris burning closed in Lewis & Clark County

HELENA — Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, who also serves as the county Fire Warden, has closed debris burning and the burning of organic material, effective July 1, 2025.

Dutton said he made the decision in consultation with the Lewis & Clark County Rural Fire Council.

"We will reevaluate how dry the combustible organic materials are the end of August. If we receive enough moisture to lessen the chance of an escape fire, there is a possibility of removing the ban," said Dutton in a news release.

Dutton noted a big concern right now is the dry conditions of grass and wood in the county and firefighting resources are diminishing as more fires spark across the West.

"As other fires start around the west, state and federal resources are mobilized to help fight those fires. That leaves us short of initial attack equipment and personnel," Dutton explained.