Sections of Flathead, Clark Fork rivers temporarily closed near Paradise due to wildfire danger

KALISPELL — State wildlife officials announced on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, that sections of the Flathead and Clark Fork rivers in Sanders County are closed due to wildfire danger.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) is also closing Kookoosint Fishing Access Site, the Paradise Crossing Fishing Access Site, and the Full Curl Wildlife Management Area south of Plains on Montana Highway 200 due to the River Road East Fire.



FWP received a request from fire officials to close portions of the rivers and the department’s nearby properties as the River Road East fire continues to grow. Aerial fire operations are happening over and around the FWP sites, and the fire is expected to continue to grow, presenting safety issues for fire personnel and the recreating public.

The Flathead River from the Flathead Indian Reservation boundary downstream to the confluence of the Clark Fork River is temporarily closed to all public occupation and recreation. Additionally, the Clark Fork River is closed to all public occupation and recreation from the Highway 135 Bridge at Ferry Landing downstream to the Clark Fork River Bridge in Plains.