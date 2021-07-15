Robertson Draw fire near Red Lodge reaches 85% containment

RED LODGE - The Robertson Draw fire outside of Red Lodge has reached 85 percent containment, fire officials reported Wednesday.

The wildfire that started on June 13 by an off-road motorcyclist is estimated to have burned 29,841 acres. Fire officials said Wednesday all but the northwest corner of the fire has been secured. Fire in that area will continue to put out visible smoke to the residents of Red Lodge, especially during the heat of the day.

There were 82 personnel on the fire Wednesday, and crews planned to work on rehabilitation and repair of contained fire areas and continue to patrol and mop up pockets of heat along the north and west ends of the fire.

On the eastern side of the fire crews will continue patrols and monitor for spot fires, fire officials said in a press release.

Closures in the area include The Custer Gallatin National Forest lands south of Point of Rocks and east of Highway 212 and east of Wyoming Creek with the following exceptions: Sheridan and Rattin Campgrounds, the Westminster Church Camp and the summer residences at Corral Creek and Spring Creek. A Closure Order is in effect on all Bureau of Land Management lands lying West of State Highway 72, South of State Highway 308, and East of US Highway 212 in Carbon County. The North and South Grove Creek Road, Gold Creek Road, Ruby Creek Road, Meeteetse Trail, and Robertson Draw Road to the state line is closed to public use.

InciWeb

RELATED:

- Bridger man arrested on suspicion of starting Robertson Draw fire

- Robertson Draw fire continues to burn as crews prepare to transition

- Robertson Draw fire now estimated at 27,556 acres; community meeting planned in Red Lodge

- Robertson Draw fire update: Residents on evacuation warning