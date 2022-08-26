Quartz Fire sees little growth; crews watching for new wildfire starts

WEST GLACIER - The Quartz Fire in Glacier National Park added only acres and stands at 1,698 acres according to the Friday update.

Fire managers report that consistent rains over the past few days have significantly slowed fire activity.

Glacier fire personnel observed many lightning strikes on Thursday, resulting in two fires in the northwest region of the park.

MTN News

A closure order remains in effect for the areas, campgrounds, and trails within the Quartz Lake drainage from the Continental Divide to the Inside North Fork Road.

The fire danger rating in Glacier National Park is currently "very high" and campfires are allowed only in designated fire grates.

The Quartz Lake Fire was sparked by lightning on Aug. 14 and is burning 25 miles north of West Glacier in the Quartz Lake drainage.

There are 35 people assigned to the blaze.